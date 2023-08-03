LMU-CDM to host distinguished lecture seminar series Published 4:03 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine is hosting a Distinguished Lecturer Seminar Series on Aug. 3-4 at the LMU Tower in Knoxville. Speakers will cover broad topics related to health science and dentistry.

“Our seminar series aims to increase awareness in clinical and basic sciences which includes molecular biology, pharmacology, pathology, and engineering for stem cell regeneration and vascular diseases to aid in oral healthcare and improve approaches to dental and healthcare needs,” said Director of Biomedical Sciences and Associate Professor of Pharmacology Dr. Ammaar Abidi.

The seminar topics have been divided into two days. The lectures will be approximately one hour each — 45 minutes lectures and 15 minutes of question and answer sessions. The expected program audiences are healthcare professionals, clinicians, physicians, dentists, educators, researchers and students.

The series will feature speakers and topics such as “Calcium signaling in health and disease” presented by Dr. Mohamed Trebak, professor at the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute; “Mechanisms Regulating Cerebral Microvascular Bioenergetics” presented by Dr. Prasad Katakam, professor at Tulane University School of Medicine; “Novel cellular signaling in vascular endothelial function” presented by Dr. Santosh Kumar, assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa; “The impact of oral dysbiosis on systemic health” presented by Dr. David Brand, associate professor at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine; “Synergistic Philosophies in Minimally Invasive Laser-Assisted Periodontal Therapy” presented by Dr. Christopher Walinski, associate professor of dental medicine and the director of laser dentistry at Touro College of Dental Medicine; and “Cancer Immunotherapy: Considerations for Oral Health Care Providers” presented by Dr. Simon Young, associate professor and the director of research at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

The LMU-CDM Office of Continuing Education will be offering Continuing Dental Education credits on Aug. 4 for a total of three credit hours. The cost for attendance is $25.00. There will be no charge for LMU faculty and staff. Professionals interested in attending the seminar series can register here.