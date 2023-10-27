Imogene Shockley Davis, 91 Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Imogene Shockley Davis, age 91, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on August 31, 1932 and passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2023. She was saved at an early age at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church and remained a member there until her death. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her:

Husband of 67 years: Woodrow Davis

Parents: Clay and Edna Shockley

Brothers: Glenn Shockley and Kenneth Farris Shockley

Brother-in-law: Paul and Walker Davis

Sister-in-law: Ethel McDaniel Barnard

She is survived by her:

Son: Larry Davis

Sister: Janet (Larry) Russell

Brother: Bruce (Linda) Shockley

A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jimmy Davis, Andrew Ayers, and the other employees at Suncrest Hospice for the loving care they provided.

She will be laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery

A graveside service for Imogene and Woodrow will be held at a later date.