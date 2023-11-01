Caring for our furry friends; Claiborne animal shelter recognized with $60,000 grant Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Our furry friends can thank those at the Claiborne Animal Control Board and its offshoot animal shelter for continuing to see that every stray is looked after, that every need is provided. Their efforts were recently recognized with the endowment of a $60,000 grant from the national nonprofit Petco Love. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has committed itself to providing the tangible means to make sure that communities and pet families continue to grow closer, stronger and healthier with “the power of love.” The national nonprofit organization has invested some $370 million to be used in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. The nonprofit assists in finding loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across the nation. Some 6.7 million pets have been adopted since its founding.

Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love, says the investment in the Claiborne County Animal Control Board is part of its latest go-round in investing more than $15M for the cause.

“(These investments) power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us,” said Kogut.

Petco Love recently launched Petco Love Lost – a national database that utilized patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for pets, she said.

Misty Roberts, Executive Director of the Claiborne County Animal Shelter, spoke of how much the grant funds will help, especially in the battle against parvo that has been an ongoing concern for the last couple of years.

“This lifesaving grant will help us invest in new kennels in our puppy area that will be easier to clean properly. This investment will also be used to support our continuing TNR program for our county. This program was made possible entirely by Petco Love to assist in spaying/neutering and vaccinating community cats. We have made many changes in our shelter over the past year thanks to their support,” said Roberts, adding that the board and shelter are very appreciative of Petco Love in “helping our little shelter grow.”

The Claiborne County Animal Shelter has mushroomed since its fledgling beginning that saw one dog tied to the front porch to taking in and caring for some 4,000 animals every year. Donated property and cash was used to begin construction of the shelter building in 2009 with its official opening some two years later.

Despite the high number of intakes, the shelter has a 90 percent adoption and transport rate of healthy, non-aggressive cats and a 96 percent adoption and transport rate of healthy, non-aggressive dogs. Because the shelter is a privately owned organization, it relies on grants like these from Petco Love along with donations to continue operating.

The Claiborne County Animal Control Board Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2008 that continues to serve the county by sheltering animals in a humane environment. The board also promotes pet adoptions and the reduction of pet overpopulation through spay/neutering and education.

For more information about the Claiborne County Animal Control Board, Inc., visit claiborneanimalshelter.com/.

Learn more about Petco Love by logging onto: petcolove.org.