Mrs. Helen Campbell Hurst, 99 Published 8:05 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Mrs. Helen Campbell Hurst, age 99, of Tazewell, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 3, 2023. Helen was a member of Little Sycamore Church and a lifelong resident of Claiborne County. She worked in banking for 30-plus years before retiring. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hurst, Father, Clarence Campbell, and Mother, Ida Greer Campbell. Brother Lloyd Campbell, sisters Lousie Bledsoe and Ethel Riddle. She is survived by her nieces Libby (Mike) Davis and Leah (Bob) Holmes and nephew Randy (Beth) Bledsoe—great nephews Brad (Brandi) Davis and Brandon Bledsoe and great niece Jennifer (Carl) Nix, and very special great-great niece Brinkley Greer Davis along with several other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Claiborne Nursing Home and its staff, along with Suncrest Home Health and staff, for all their care and love. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to either Campbell Cemetery or Little Sycamore Church. Please send donations to Joann Bunch at 1934 Grubb St., Tazewell, Tennessee 37879. The Family will have a private graveside service on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Campbell Cemetery, with John Hall officiating and Family singing. The pallbearers will be Brad Davis, Mike Davis, Bob Holmes, Randy Bledsoe, David Stanifer, Lynn Barnard, and Sam McCollough. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~