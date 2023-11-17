Sessions court cements plea cases Published 4:24 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Jan Runions

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Claiborne County Sessions Court saw a medley of plea agreements ranging from aggravated assaults to drug possessions and thefts during recent hearings.

• Brian K. Cunningham, 42, charged with violating an Order of Protection, was sentenced to11 months, 29 days confinement. Cunningham was given credit for any time served since May 7. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

• Brooke Lynn Songeward, 25, charged with two counts of assault, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. Songeward was given credit for any time served since Aug.18.

• Tina Rhonette Phillips, 49, charged with one count each of assault and disorderly conduct, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Phillips must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from the property of the Claiborne Medical Center except for personal medical emergency. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are paid in full.

• John Wayne Bolinger, 40, charged with two counts of domestic assault, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Bolinger must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He must attend all appointments with Cherokee/Helen Ross McNabb and ordered to take all medications as prescribed, following all medical and psychological recommendations. Bolinger is barred from all unlawful contact with the victim.

• Benjamin W. Hopson, 36, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of confinement. He was given credit for 24 days of jail time already served.

• Daniel Joe Lee Harp, 27, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to six months confinement. Harp was given credit for any time served since Aug. 28. This sentence is served concurrently with all prior cases.

• Logan Shade Gabbard, 35, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Gabbard was given credit for any time served since Aug. 20.

• Christopher Davis, charged with one count each of theft under $1,000 and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Davis was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Davis must pay $40.60 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart and is barred from the store property.

• Christopher Northern, 32, charged with one count of the possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 15 days confinement. Northern was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

• Rita F. Lane, 62, charged with one count of driving under the influence (third offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Lane was given credit for any jail time served since Aug. 29, 2022. Her driver’s license is revoked for six years.

• John A. Honeycutt, 43, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Honeycutt was given credit for 99 days of jail time already served. His driver’s license is revoked for one year. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

• Dolly Ann Adams, 54, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Adams was given credit for 45 days of jail time that was completed through a rehabilitation program. She was also given credit for 48 hours of jail time served. Adams must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license was revoked per the Dept. of Safety.