UT football schedule finalized Published 3:28 pm Thursday, December 14, 2023

Four consecutive home games against Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State and a September road trip to Oklahoma highlight the 2024 Tennessee football schedule, which was unveiled by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night.

The Vols’ 2024 opponents were announced in June following the establishment of a one-year schedule as part of the expanded 16-team SEC. In the one-year schedule, SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent during the 2024 season.

Tennessee hosts Chattanooga in its season opener on Aug. 31 before embarking on a trip to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Classic against North Carolina State on Sept. 7 in Bank of America Stadium. That game was previously announced last March. The Vols then take on Kent State for the first time on Sept. 14 in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee opens SEC play on the road against new league member Oklahoma on Sept. 21. It will be the first meeting between the two teams in Norman since Sept. 13, 2014. The two were set to meet in Norman in 2020, but that contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2022, the SEC directed UT to postpone its 2024 home non-conference game against the Sooners as they transition to the SEC.

Three of the Vols’ first five games are away from Neyland Stadium as UT continues league play at Arkansas on Oct. 5 following an open date.

October’s Neyland Stadium slate features an epic four-game stretch, including back-to-back showdowns versus Florida (Oct. 12) and Alabama (Oct. 19). It’s the first time since 2014 that the Vols and Gators meet in October. Meanwhile, the matchup with the Crimson Tide remains on its traditional “Third Saturday in October.”

Following an Oct. 26 open date, Tennessee turns the page to November when Kentucky (Nov. 2) and Mississippi State (Nov. 9) visit Neyland Stadium for SEC tilts.

The Vols will play Georgia in the month of November for the fourth straight season on Nov. 16 in Athens.

Tennessee steps out of SEC play for its home finale vs. UTEP on Nov. 23 before closing the regular season at Vanderbilt for the ninth time in 10 years on Nov. 30 in Nashville.

ESPN platforms are the exclusive home for all SEC sports starting in July 2024.

The 2024 season eliminates divisions, and the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the SEC standings at the end of the regular season. The 2024 SEC Championship Game will air live on ABC on Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans can renew their 2024 season tickets at AllVols.com. Fans interested in joining the 2024 season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

Tennessee will carry a streak of 13 consecutive sellouts into the Chattanooga opener. The 2023 season saw Neyland Stadium lead the SEC in both average attendance (101,915) and accumulated attendance (713,405). Those stellar marks also ranked fourth and third in the nation, respectively.