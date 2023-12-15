Jeremy Heath Cobb Published 11:39 am Friday, December 15, 2023

Jeremy Heath Cobb, age 44, of Harrogate, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 10, 1979, in Middlesboro, to Darrel and Annette (Capps) Cobb.

Jeremy was an EMT with the Cumberland Gap Tunnel Authority. In his free time, he loved to fish. He was also a collector of guns and baseball cards. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior on September 25, 2023. The greatest joys in his life were his wife, Stephanie, and children, Tahlor, Heath, and Tucker.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Margie Cobb and maternal grandparents, James and Mollie Capps.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Tahlor Ann Cobb; twin sons, William Heath Cobb and Darrel Tucker Cobb; parents, Darrel and Annette Cobb; brother, Daniel (Heather) Cobb; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lisa and Mike Crabtree; father-in-law, R.J. Hubick; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jessica (Johnathan) Claggett; brother-in-law, R.J. Hubick III; nieces, Maci Cobb, Aubree Cobb and Jocelyn Claggett; nephews, Daniel Cobb, Jerhett Cobb, and Jacob Claggett, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family of Jeremy Heath Cobb will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Reverend Jim Branscomb presiding. Music will be provided by Little Vic Graves, Vic Graves, Dan Graves and Mike Crabtree.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Cemetery in Frakes. Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. at Cawood Funeral Home to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Cobb, Jacob Claggett, Therman “Buddy” Hunter, Jay Partin, Lee Hardin, Jeff Sizemore, Bobby Slusher and Billy Wade Wilder.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Hardin, Patrick Barton, Will Hendrickson, Chad Scott, Robbie Southern, Jon Grace, and Jerry Mullins.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Jeremy Heath Cobb are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro.