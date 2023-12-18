Area calendar Published 12:22 pm Monday, December 18, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

THROUGH DEC. 21

• The Town of Tazewell continues its annual curbside pickup of bagged leaves through Dec. 21 for residents. No brush will be picked up – only bagged leaves. Call City Hall at 423-626-5104 to request your pickup.

DEC. 21

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors’ meeting on Dec. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

DEC. 31

• Watch Service to be held at Central View American Christian Church on December 31beginning at 9 p.m. Pastor Jerry Epperson welcomes everyone.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).