Quaker recalls some granola bars and cereal due to salmonella risk Published 7:42 pm Wednesday, December 27, 2023

The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals because they are possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall only applies to some granola bars and cereals, and does not apply to Quaker oats, oatmeal, flour, or other Quaker products. Some stores are issuing refunds to customers who bought the affected products.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit quakergranolarecall.com.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of their actions.

This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products below. NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted.

GRANOLA BARS

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar (Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter (Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip (Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter (Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack (Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores (Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date).

GRANOLA CEREAL

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal (Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal (Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date).

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor (Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date).

GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES:

Best Before Jun-03-24 and any earlier date:

Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix.

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix.

Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date:

Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy.

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack.

Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack.

Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack.

Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack.

Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack.

Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack.

Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More.

This recall DOES NOT include:

Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Oatmeal Squares, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour, Quaker Rice Snacks products.