Nancy Bolden, age 56, of New Tazewell was born Nov. 20, 1967 and passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

She was a member of Yellow Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Nancy was a loving mother, mamaw, and sister. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Bolden Sr. and Marie Bolden Dyer. Brothers Carl Bolden Jr. and Robert Bolden. Daughter Courtney Hatfield.

Nancy is survived by her sister Kathryn Bolden. Daughter Lindsey Hatfield. Son Lucas Hatfield. Grandchildren Keara Lawson, Hunter Leonard, Bentlee Leonard, and Kylie Leonard. Step-dad Claude Dyer. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

There are no services currently planned.