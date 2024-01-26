Six UT faculty members included among highly cited researchers Published 9:43 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Six University of Tennessee, Knoxville, faculty are included in Clarivate’s prestigious Highly Cited Researchers class of 2023, a group so selective that only one out of every 1,000 of the world’s scientists, engineers and mathematicians are identified each year.

The class of 2023 was selected by tracking the number of times a researcher’s work has been cited within the last decade. As such, it is an indicator of a strong, sustained record of research contributions at the highest levels.

“UT is so proud of its Highly Cited Researchers Class of 2023” said Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Economic Development Deborah Crawford. “These faculty are making ground-breaking, high impact contributions that distinguish UT Research at the highest levels.”

The UT Highly Cited Researcher Class of 2023 includes:

• Sheng Dai, whose research focuses on new materials for energy-related applications. Dai is a professor of chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, with a joint appointment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

• Peter Liaw studies the behavior of advanced materials. Liaw is the John Fisher Professor and Ivan Racheff Chair of Excellence in Materials Science and Engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering.

• David Mandrus is exploring the properties of materials, including new quantum materials. Mandrus is the Jerry and Kay Henry Endowed Professor of Materials Science and Engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering, and has a joint appointment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

• Richard Norby studies the health and growth of ecosystems, forests and trees, as well as the carbon and nitrogen cycles. Norby is a research professor of ecology and evolutionary biology in the UT College of Arts and Sciences and has a joint appointment with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

• Arthur Ragauskas is an expert in biofuels, clean carbon and lignin biomass. Ragauskas is the UT-ORNL Governor’s Chair for Biorefining in the Tickle College of Engineering, and also holds an appointment in the UT Institute of Agriculture’s Center for Renewable Carbon.

• Jiaqiang Yan designs and characterizes the unique properties of novel materials. Yan is an associate professor of materials science and engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering, and has a joint appointment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Clarivate is an information services company that works to connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. This year’s Highly Cited Researcher class included 6,849 researchers.