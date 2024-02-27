James Tritt, 82 Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

James E Tritt age 82 of Harrogate TN passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center on February 20, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father Baylor (Big Doc) Tritt and his mother Chessie Alberta Tritt.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Shirley Wilder Tritt and his daughters Stacy (Matt) Wayman, and Stephanie (Bill) Barton, four grandchildren: Brianne (Joey), Baylor, Logan and Landon and his dear friend Johnny Lakins. He was a member of Pump Springs Baptist Church where he enjoyed the senior adult Sunday School class. Jim was known for his love of cars and enjoyed the friends he made while pursuing that interest. Services were held at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, TN on Sunday February 25, with receiving friends from 1-2 pm and funeral at 2 pm. Reverend Jim Blevins officiating.