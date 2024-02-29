Beef may help you get a scholarship Published 4:43 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Claiborne County Area Cattle Association exists to promote the cattle industry and bring together individuals attempting to better all areas of the industry. The association looks to support the interest of youth in cattle and promote beef consumption by offering a yearly scholarship to one deserving student.

The Claiborne County Area Cattle Association has extended the deadline for all applications until Friday, March 15. One outstanding student who plans on furthering their education in beef cattle or another agricultural field can apply for this yearly scholarship of $600.

Applicants must be enrolled in a technical school program or a full-time student registered at a two or four-year institution in Tennessee. Applicants must have committed to a career in these industries through life experiences and industry involvement, such as 4-H or FFA.

To apply, the student must write a 500-word or less essay on one of the following topics:

How has the beef industry impacted your life?

How can the beef industry get young people more involved?

Along with the essay, you must obtain a letter of recommendation from a current or former instructor or industry professional and List participation in 4-H, FFA and other agricultural organizations.

Applicants must be a Claiborne County Area Cattle Association member, or their parent/grandparent must be a member.

Applications can be picked up at the UT Extension Office, 1732 Main Street in Tazewell. For more information call (423) 626-3742.