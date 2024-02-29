Brenda Laws, 65

A loving mother and grandmother, Brenda was a friend to all who knew her. We all knew a birthday would never go unnoticed if she knew the date! And the annual ‘birthday spanking’ was sure to occur if you paid her a visit.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Shirley Laws; grandparents Roy and Daisy Laws and Theodore and Lizzie Bussell.

She is survived by her only daughter Jennifer Laws (Bobby Jo). Grandchildren Chantel (Tanner) Mintton and Nicholas Laws. Great grandchildren, Sebastian, Daxton, Karson, and Easton. Siblings Dale Laws, Patsy Laws and Richard Lankford, Judy (Jr.) Dmitriev, and Bobby Laws.

The family will receive friends Friday March 1, 2024 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday March 2, 2024 at 11 AM in the Shoffner Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Bill Angel

Pallbearers: Jr Dmitriev, Richard Lankford, Kyle Burns, Tanner Mintton, Hayden Keck, and Aaron Hart