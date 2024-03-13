Walters State instructor named state theatre association representative Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

News Release

A Walters State instructor will represent East Tennessee in the Tennessee Theatre Association.

Jack Truman, instructor of theater and director of the theater program at the college, will represent the theater community to high schools across Tennessee.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m honored to be a part of this association,” Truman said. “I feel it is important to make a difference in the lives of young people, and theater is one way to do it. Theatre is a form of basic communication and expression. I hope to share this with more East Tennessee students.”

Truman’s 35 years in the entertainment industry include work in television, film, and stage. He is an independent filmmaker, and his movies have appeared at over 6000 film festivals around the country. He is the founder of the Holly Weird Film Festival in Los Angeles. His first production at Walters State was John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.” He plans to produce “Crimes of the Heart” in April.

The Tennessee Theatre Association strives to grow and improve theater arts in Tennessee. Their mission is to unite people and groups from throughout the state with a common interest in theater arts.