2 arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2024

By Staff Reports

Deputies and detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with the New Tazewell Police Department executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 807 Majestic Way Apartment C 6 in New Tazewell on June 14.

During the execution of the search warrant officers recovered Methamphetamine packaged for resale, Marijuana, Suboxone pills, Suboxone strips, Xanax pills, and paraphernalia. Over $600.00 in US currency believed to be the profits of the sale of illegal narcotics was also recovered along with a Samsung TV that was acquired in exchange for Xanax pills. This is the second narcotics search warrant executed at this apartment this year.

Mary J. Lambert, 62, and Shelley Williams, 57, were arrested for distribution of Methamphetamine, Schedule III, Schedule IV, Schedule VI, and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

