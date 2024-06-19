John H. Rasnic Jr., 54 Published 10:27 am Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Mr. John H. Rasnic Jr. age 54 of New Tazewell, TN born November 06, 1969 and passed away Monday, June 17, 2024. He was very mechanically minded. John worked with his father for many years at the Sawmill. He was also a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his:

Father: John H. Rasnic

Brother: James Rasnic.

He survived by his:

Mother: Carolyn Rasnic

Son: Daniel Rasnic

Daughter: Emma Rasnic

Sister: Sharon Rasnic Deel and husband Tim

Nephews: Brandon Deel and Billy Carter

Great nephew: Will Carter

Several aunts, uncles and many cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11AM in the Irish Memorial Gardens with Adam Rasnic presiding.

Pallbearers:

Brandon Deel, Billy Carter, Shawn Williams, Adam Rasnic, Dylan Sturgill and Evan Sturgill

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home, LLC