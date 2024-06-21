Stella “Granny” Bolden, 89

She was saved as a young child and was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church. Stella was not only a beloved sister and friend, but above all a loving mother and grandmother.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband George Bolden; sons, Kenneth Bolden, Stevie Bolden, Tommy Bolden, Jerry Bolden, and Homer Bolden; brothers, Hubert Harvey and Albert Bolden; sister, Dorcas Neely.

She is survived by her children; Mary (Jim) Oxendine, Roger (Mona) Bolden, Kay (Bob) Bryant, Faydean (Annette) Bolden, George Jr (Kathleen) Bolden, Gary Bolden, Rick Bolden, and Larry (Julie) Bolden; brother Andy Bolden; sister Jean Honeycutt. And a host of grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 22, 2024 from 2 until 4 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 4 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Eagle Cemetery in Sneedville.

Officiating: Rev. Jim Smith and Rev. Brandon Bolden

Singers: Daniel & April Oxendine and Kelsey Bryant

Pallbearers: David Hayes, Kevin Bryant, Justin Robbins, Rusty Bolden, Rocky Bolden, Peyton Bolden, Tyler Bolden and Christopher Bolden

Honorary Pallbearers: all the grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids