Stella “Granny” Bolden, 89
Published 10:45 am Friday, June 21, 2024
|Stella “Granny” Bolden, age 89, of New Tazewell, TN was born August 11, 1934 to Johnce and Lona Bolden and went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday June 19, 2024.
She was saved as a young child and was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church. Stella was not only a beloved sister and friend, but above all a loving mother and grandmother.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband George Bolden; sons, Kenneth Bolden, Stevie Bolden, Tommy Bolden, Jerry Bolden, and Homer Bolden; brothers, Hubert Harvey and Albert Bolden; sister, Dorcas Neely.
She is survived by her children; Mary (Jim) Oxendine, Roger (Mona) Bolden, Kay (Bob) Bryant, Faydean (Annette) Bolden, George Jr (Kathleen) Bolden, Gary Bolden, Rick Bolden, and Larry (Julie) Bolden; brother Andy Bolden; sister Jean Honeycutt. And a host of grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday June 22, 2024 from 2 until 4 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 4 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Eagle Cemetery in Sneedville.
Officiating: Rev. Jim Smith and Rev. Brandon Bolden