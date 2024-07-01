Tazewell man arrested after pointing gun at men working on farm Published 3:17 pm Monday, July 1, 2024

On Friday, June 29, 2024, Sergeant. Seals and Deputy Tompkins with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the Little Sycamore area in regard to a male subject, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey R. Wilson of Tazewell, who had brandished a revolver pointing it at two individuals working placing cattle panels at a leased farm.



The victims stated that Wilson walked over and asked what they were doing. Wilson became increasingly agitated at which point the victim told him he needed to leave. The victim stated that Wilson then brandished a silver revolver and pointed it at the victim’s face while a witness took the victim’s son into safety.



During Sergeant Seals’ investigation it was determined that Wilson had committed the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Upon advising him that he was under arrest Wilson then fled on foot, but after a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody.



Through the investigation it was determined that Jeffery Wilson was a convicted felon and not permitted to own any firearms. A search warrant to search his residence was obtained by Sergeant Seals. During the search, Seals recovered the revolver connected to the incident along with several other firearms and types of ammunition.



Jeffery R. Wilson was booked into the Claiborne County Jail charged with aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon), (3) three counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and resisting arrest.