Philip Seymour Hamilton, 75 Published 8:53 am Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Philip Seymour Hamilton, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on June 30th, 2024, in New Tazewell, TN. Philip was an Army veteran who loved taking cruises with his family and living life on the lake. Some of his favorite hobbies were cooking, gardening, and ending the day with a vodka martini. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen Hamilton; son, Kevin Hamilton, brothers; Douglas and Bruce Hamilton. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his many friends on the mountain. Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home. Philip Seymour Hamilton 1948-2024.