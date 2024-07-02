Tennessee woman receives $687K in jury verdict for COVID-19 vaccine firing Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jon Styff

The Center Square

A federal jury in Tennessee found a former BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee employee should receive more than $687,000 after being fired due to a refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination due to religious beliefs.

Email newsletter signup

Tanja Benton received the award in federal court in Chattanooga based upon a preponderance of evidence the company did not allow a reasonable accommodation for Benton.

Benton had been an employee of the company for more than 17 years and was a bio statistical scientist.

The award included $500,000 in punitive damages, $177,000 for back pay and $10,000 in compensatory damages.