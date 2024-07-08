Barbara Ann Brittain Baker, 87 Published 10:03 am Monday, July 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Barbara Ann Brittain Baker, 87, a former resident of Middlesboro, passed away on June 30, 2024, at Hospice House in High Point where she was cared for during the last several days of her life. Barbara was born on January 29, 1937, in Fonde, the daughter of Thomas Ross Brittain and Ollie Katharine Lynch Brittain. In her early childhood, she lived in the community of Shawannee. Later the family moved to Middlesboro, and Barbara graduated from Middlesboro High School. She attended Berea College for her freshman year but returned to her hometown to work for the Middlesboro Daily News as proofreader and secretary. There, she met and married her husband, William H. (Bill) Baker, in the mid-1950s. Their two children were born in Middlesboro. Later in life, Barbara completed her undergraduate degree at Tennessee Tech. She became a lifelong learner, built a private collection of her favorite books, and was awarded a graduate fellowship to Memphis University where she earned a master’s degree in the College of Business. After graduate studies, she and the family moved to Winter Park, Florida. She became interested in the Central Florida real estate market and in teaching real estate classes at Seminole State Community College. She organized a program and continued to teach for several years serving real estate professionals. During those years, she increased a collection of teapots and teacups and started hosting tea parties for her grandchildren and their friends. A major interest that lasted until her health problems became more severe in later life. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Imogene Rose and Norma Hampton, and two brothers Ross and Richard. Her brothers Jerry and Carl (and wife Ann) and brother-in-law Willis Hampton survive. She is survived by her husband, son Kevin and wife Lisa, and daughter Ann and husband Andrew Chapin. Four grandchildren also survive: Alison and husband Preston Thomas with children Cora and Kian; Lindsey and husband Ryan Hudson with children Jack, Emma, and Rylie; Nathan Chapin and fiancée, Kiersten Cook; and Katharine Chapin. The family will hold graveside services for Barbara at 10:00AM Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Scott Cemetery in the community of Shawanee. A Celebration of Life will be arranged later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice House of Piedmont. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Baker Family.