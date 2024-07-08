Treasurer accused of taking $15K from high school fishing booster club Published 2:34 pm Monday, July 8, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

The former fishing booster club treasurer at Upperman High School in Baxter, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of theft and forgery after being accuse of misappropriating nearly $15,000 of funds.

Former treasurer Rosemary Downs is accused of completing and signing 15 checking withdrawal slips at the bank and withdrawing $11,215 in cash, withdrawing nearly $800 from ATM machines, writing eight unauthorized checks payable to her husband totaling $2,393.82 and then endorsing the checks by signing her husband’s name on the back without his knowledge.

She is also accused of using the club’s debit card to make two Carnival Cruise transactions totaling $400.