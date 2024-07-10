William “Billy” Phipps, 77 Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

William “Billy” Phipps, age 77 of Pineville, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at James H. Quillen V.A Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. He was born on January 25, 1947, to the late Oscar Phipps and Irene Manis Phipps. Billy was saved at an early age and grew up attending Ebenezer Baptist church. As an adult he helped found, Dogwood heights Baptist Church in Tazewell, TN and was still a charter member, he served as youth director and deacon; he started and operated a food bank ministry for the church and community. During his illness, he enjoyed watching Ebenezer Baptist church and Binghamtown Baptist church services and delighted in hearing the Ulrichs sing. After serving two tours in Vietnam, he was able to achieve his dream of attending the University of Kentucky and graduated with a degree in civil engineering; he owned several coal mines in Kentucky and Alabama.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Paul Phipps and sister, Brenda Phipps.

He is survived by his daughter and caretaker, Lisa Phipps-Odom, Angie (Albert) Gego and son John (Sabrina) Phipps; his only granddaughter who was like a daughter, Olivia Odom, grandsons, Aiden Gego, Landan Phipps, Raydan Phipps and Julian Phipps; siblings, Bobby Phipps and Sharon Callebs; best friend, Julius Hoskins; special friends, Brenda Bailey and her son Steve Farrell, Richard (Shyanne) Jones and Jeff Moody; special niece, Pamela Kay Rader. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the V.A Medical center in Johnson City, TN for their care, dignity, honor and compassion during Billys time of need after suffering a head injury that eventually accelerated other illnesses, and allowing his daughter, Lisa to stay beside her father the entire time. A special thanks to Arie and Julie Jones.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 2PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin and his nephew, Rev. Steven Phipps; music was provided by the Ulrich family; burial followed in Thompson Cemetery, Pineville, KY that overlooks his homeplace. Pallbearers were Rex Dale Callebs, Gage Callebs, Jason Callebs, Steven Phipps, Spencer Phipps, Bobby Phipps, Ryan Phipps, Richard Jones, Arie Jones and Julius Hoskins; honorary pallbearers were, Olivia Odom, Landan Phipps, Raydan Phipps, Julian Phipps, Aiden Gego, Cayden Baker Jones, Steve Farrell, Jeff Moody, Remi Mills and Gavin Mills.

The family received friends after 11am on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home until the funeral hour at 2PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home was honored to serve the Phipps family and ask that you keep them in your prayers.