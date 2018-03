The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs softball team made the trip to Panther country looking for a victory March 23. They used good offense, good pitching and good defense to get a big win at 21-2. The Lady Panthers are a young, talented team and made some great defensive plays as well. Here is a gallery of photos including the Rachel Cupp home run, her first ever. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.