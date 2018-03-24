Public Records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Jimmy L. Sutton – aggravated domestic assault, vandalism under $500
Chad Cecil Cowan – assault with bodily injury, revoked bond on charge of disorderly conduct (from the New Tazewell Police Department – charge of disorderly conduct)
Marson Drew Mayes – domestic assault
Karen Kay West – consumption of alcohol on school premises, public intoxication
Jason Dall Corum – outstanding child support attachment
Daniel Lynn Williams – TDOC state violation of theft over $10,000
Jessie Lee Davis – capias/bench warrant for forgery
Willy Bee Graham – violations of probation for felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license
Shun Anthony Bussell – violation of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license, new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
Corey Matthew Williams – violation of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for criminal trespassing, theft of property under $500, driving on a revoked license, public intoxication and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Brandon James Partin – violation of probation for conspiracy to commit robbery
Timothy Cline Meade – violation of probation for the intentional killing of an animal
Jeremy Wade Dalton – violation of probation for driving on a revoked license (second offense)
Robert J. Ruzzi – failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license (suspended/revoked) and financial responsibility laws
Jason Garfield Elliott – failure to appear for speeding 70/55 and for violation of the driver’s license law
Joseph M. Brooks – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law
Joyce Vanessa Brooks – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Amy Jo Upton – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Katie Scarlett Collins – possession of a schedule II drugs
Meta Lynn Vanover – disorderly conduct
Amy Jewel Lyons – public intoxication
Corneila Elaine Mullins – public intoxication
New Tazewell Police Dept.
James Dallas Shinlever – reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, vandalism under $1,000, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, driving left of the traffic center line, driving on a suspended license, violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws, felony warrant (from Knox County), (under a THP warrant – reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws)
Danielle Marie Atkins – criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, possession of an unlawful prescription, public intoxication
Shannon Marie Schwitters – criminal trespassing, vandalism under $1,000, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, felony warrant (from Knox County), THP warrant for violation of the seat belt law
Jerry W. Hurst – violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, possession of a schedule IV drugs, outstanding child support attachment, driving on a revoked license
James Charles Short – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drugs, violations of probation for possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI drugs
Jamie Loundus Trent – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license (seventh offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for theft under $1,000
Katie S. Collins – possession of a schedule II drugs
Lucille Wethington – theft under $1,000
Rebecca A. Courtney – theft under $1,000
Derek Joe Brown – theft under $1,000
Erica Renea Cowan – theft under $1,000
Alexandra Knoel Henderson – theft under $1,000
Jacob Isaac Caldwell – theft involving merchandise under $1,000
Rebecca Leeann Johnson – speeding 55/30
Catherine M. Gray – speeding 63/45
Dwight Dalton – violation of the seat belt law (passenger) (second offense)
Tahlena N. Snodgrass – violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license
Sherry M. Neal – violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and ten day address change laws
Carl T. Maples – violation of the traffic control device law
Julianne Elizabeth Comfort – violation of the traffic control device law
Kenneth Brian Cinnamon – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffery Allen Smith – driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia
Micheal D. Eldridge – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Tazewell Police Dept.
Dylan DeWayne Williams – criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Ralph David Price – five counts reckless endangerment, one count each felony evading arrest (in a motor vehicle), speeding 59/45 and driving on a revoked license
Jonathan Michael Green – driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane
Darryl Anthony Sheldon – speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law
Timothy W. Knisley – speeding 67/45
Jonni N. Scalf – speeding 65/45
Christopher L. Grosjean – speeding 64/45
Savannah Nicole Fultz – speeding 49/30
Melody Nicole Hawkins – violations of the light and registration laws, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule III drugs, driving on a suspended/revoked license
Jacob James Lapointe – violations of the light, driver’s license (permit), registration and financial responsibility laws
Justin T. George – failure to maintain traffic lane, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia
Sandy Middleton – failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the driver’s license (carry), registration and financial responsibility laws
Angela Kay Eads – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jesse Martin Bean – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs, public intoxication, violation of probation for driving on a suspended license (second offense)
Richard Smith – failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice/to report an accident, failure to exercise due care and for violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws
Mary C. Farley – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Michael Frank DiGrigorio – driving under the influence
Randel Christopher Jones – driving under the influence
Ronnie Jason Spangler – driving under the influence
Shawn Ryan Livesay – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia