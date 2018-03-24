The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy L. Sutton – aggravated domestic assault, vandalism under $500

Chad Cecil Cowan – assault with bodily injury, revoked bond on charge of disorderly conduct (from the New Tazewell Police Department – charge of disorderly conduct)

Marson Drew Mayes – domestic assault

Karen Kay West – consumption of alcohol on school premises, public intoxication

Jason Dall Corum – outstanding child support attachment

Daniel Lynn Williams – TDOC state violation of theft over $10,000

Jessie Lee Davis – capias/bench warrant for forgery

Willy Bee Graham – violations of probation for felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license

Shun Anthony Bussell – violation of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license, new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

Corey Matthew Williams – violation of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for criminal trespassing, theft of property under $500, driving on a revoked license, public intoxication and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Brandon James Partin – violation of probation for conspiracy to commit robbery

Timothy Cline Meade – violation of probation for the intentional killing of an animal

Jeremy Wade Dalton – violation of probation for driving on a revoked license (second offense)

Robert J. Ruzzi – failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license (suspended/revoked) and financial responsibility laws

Jason Garfield Elliott – failure to appear for speeding 70/55 and for violation of the driver’s license law

Joseph M. Brooks – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Joyce Vanessa Brooks – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Amy Jo Upton – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Katie Scarlett Collins – possession of a schedule II drugs

Meta Lynn Vanover – disorderly conduct

Amy Jewel Lyons – public intoxication

Corneila Elaine Mullins – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

James Dallas Shinlever – reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, vandalism under $1,000, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, driving left of the traffic center line, driving on a suspended license, violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws, felony warrant (from Knox County), (under a THP warrant – reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws)

Danielle Marie Atkins – criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, possession of an unlawful prescription, public intoxication

Shannon Marie Schwitters – criminal trespassing, vandalism under $1,000, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, felony warrant (from Knox County), THP warrant for violation of the seat belt law

Jerry W. Hurst – violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, possession of a schedule IV drugs, outstanding child support attachment, driving on a revoked license

James Charles Short – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drugs, violations of probation for possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI drugs

Jamie Loundus Trent – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license (seventh offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for theft under $1,000

Katie S. Collins – possession of a schedule II drugs

Lucille Wethington – theft under $1,000

Rebecca A. Courtney – theft under $1,000

Derek Joe Brown – theft under $1,000

Erica Renea Cowan – theft under $1,000

Alexandra Knoel Henderson – theft under $1,000

Jacob Isaac Caldwell – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Rebecca Leeann Johnson – speeding 55/30

Catherine M. Gray – speeding 63/45

Dwight Dalton – violation of the seat belt law (passenger) (second offense)

Tahlena N. Snodgrass – violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

Sherry M. Neal – violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and ten day address change laws

Carl T. Maples – violation of the traffic control device law

Julianne Elizabeth Comfort – violation of the traffic control device law

Kenneth Brian Cinnamon – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffery Allen Smith – driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia

Micheal D. Eldridge – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

Dylan DeWayne Williams – criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Ralph David Price – five counts reckless endangerment, one count each felony evading arrest (in a motor vehicle), speeding 59/45 and driving on a revoked license

Jonathan Michael Green – driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane

Darryl Anthony Sheldon – speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Timothy W. Knisley – speeding 67/45

Jonni N. Scalf – speeding 65/45

Christopher L. Grosjean – speeding 64/45

Savannah Nicole Fultz – speeding 49/30

Melody Nicole Hawkins – violations of the light and registration laws, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule III drugs, driving on a suspended/revoked license

Jacob James Lapointe – violations of the light, driver’s license (permit), registration and financial responsibility laws

Justin T. George – failure to maintain traffic lane, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia

Sandy Middleton – failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the driver’s license (carry), registration and financial responsibility laws

Angela Kay Eads – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Martin Bean – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs, public intoxication, violation of probation for driving on a suspended license (second offense)

Richard Smith – failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice/to report an accident, failure to exercise due care and for violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Mary C. Farley – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Michael Frank DiGrigorio – driving under the influence

Randel Christopher Jones – driving under the influence

Ronnie Jason Spangler – driving under the influence

Shawn Ryan Livesay – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia