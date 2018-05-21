Destination – Bunch Hollow Campground

At Bunch Hollow Campground & Resort, the living is easy. Comfort and safety is the name of the game for this family-owned and oriented, long-term RV Park.

The brainchild of Kevin Gaerke, the site was years in the making for the ‘perfectionist’ who wanted every aspect of the campground to represent the best and latest in service and amenities.

He went that extra few miles by shelling out the funds to pay for the blacktopping of the county road that leads into the campsite, thus insuring a smooth and dust-free drive.

Gaerke faced many obstacles along the way, waiting for Sunset Digital to run its fiber optics to the site and for Powell Valley Electric to install poles and meters at every lot.

Just a few of the services include free hookups for water and sewer along with free trash pickup. Each lot provides hookups for TV, phone, internet and electric services, which are paid by the person leasing the space.

Firewood can be purchased, on site, as well.

The roomy lots, measuring 35 feet by 65 feet, insures plenty of elbow space for any size family.

Visitors will enjoy the many amenities that include swimming, boating via ramp access, fishing and traversing the lakefront walking path. There is a picnic area and pavilion, a playground, laundry facilities and climate controlled bath houses.

The campground is pet and golf cart friendly, as well.

Lots are leased on a yearly basis to those looking for a destination or extended stay getaway. This is to insure that the campground experience remains tranquil and is not disrupted by the comings and goings of short-term visitors.

The Grand Opening of Bunch Hollow Campground & Resort is slated for noon to 10 p.m. on June 9. The Gaerke family is excited to showcase to the public the results of their blood, sweat and tears, bringing to the county the latest in long-term leisure.

Music will fill the air, provided by Southern Steel and Long Neck Gypsies, among others. Hungry visitors will have a selection of food vendors from which to choose, including Checkered Flag BBQ and Gato’s Tacos.

The Campground is located at 1651 Bunch Hollow Road. Visitors may take TN 33 south to Chumley Road and follow the signs.

For more information, call 865-919-2427 or log onto: www.bunchhollow.com.