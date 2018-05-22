Estep dispenses with plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep dispensed with several plea agreements, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Courtney LeAnn Gilpin, 20, charged with one count each of assault and criminal trespassing, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with seven days confinement. Gilpin was given credit for five days of jail time already served. As a condition of her probationary status, Gilpin must pay all court costs and fines in full by Aug. 7. She is barred from any contact and trespass with her victims.

Hurlen Couch, 62, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of the financial responsibility law. Couch was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. She was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. Couch must pay at least $120 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Rory Agge charged with one count of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Agge was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Agge is eligible for unsupervised probation, once found fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Larry Ellis, 55, charged with driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Ellis was given credit for one day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Ellis forfeits the gun seized during the event. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Ronald Wilson, 51, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement Wilson must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. He is eligible for unsupervised probation, once he has served two months and is found fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Thomas M. Myers, 56, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with seven days confinement. Myers was given credit for 13 hours, 44 minutes of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Donna Kay Mullins, 54, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Mullins must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.