Reece Monuments cuts ribbon on new location

Mike Reece and his monument company, Reece Monuments, completed their move to Tazewell and held their grand opening May 18.

Reece along with elected officials from Tazewell city and Claiborne County governments along with family, friends and business associates attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

His new facility features advanced technologies for the cutting, etching and painting of monuments. He now fully utilizes stone from various places around the globe to make the most current and beautiful monuments available in East Tennessee, if not the country.

Reece stated, “We have the capability to produce different monuments now from music lovers all the way to a skateboard on a half-pipe.”

His new technology can use a photo and etch it into the stone creating beautiful monuments that really connect with families.

On display were race winning dirt late models from championship winning Jimmy Owens and dirt racing champion and legend Scott Bloomquist. Reece found success as a team owner for Owens winning three Lucas Oil national series championships and currently sponsors Bloomquist who now sits in fourth place in the Lucas Oil standings.

Reece and his staff greeted people throughout the day and served their guests refreshments and beverages.