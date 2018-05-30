DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

Claiborne High School Band Yard Sale

The CHS Band will be holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 2, at the Claiborne High School. All proceeds go to the band program.

Turtle Man, the star of the hit show “Call of the Wildman,” will be at YesterYear Country Market on Saturday, June 2, from noon to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Admission is Free. YesterYear Country Market is located at 1453 Hwy 63. “The Knock-a-Bouts” will also be there playing live music and there will be bounce houses, games and entertainment for kids as well as concessions.

HCA Yard Sale

Heritage Christian Academy, 428 Harmon Road, New Tazewell (on the hill behind Cherokee Health Systems), will be having a huge yard sale on Saturday, June 9th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be lots of clothes, appliances, furniture, housewares, electronics, lamps, home décor, and much more. For more information, call the school at 423-526-2807 or 423-441-0331. Come early to get the best deal.

Bees are foraging here in East Tennessee. Anyone who is interested in knowing more about bees and beekeeping in the area is welcome to join us at our meeting on Thursday, June 7th for a talk by Howard Kerr. Howard has over 30 years of experience as a beekeeper and has shared his wealth of knowledge with others in many ways. He will speak on a variety of topics and answer all questions you may have at the monthly meeting of Bee Friends, group of local beekeepers, at 6:30 p.m,. in Room 111 at Walter State University (the old high school) in New Tazewell. All are welcome. You do not need to be a beekeeper to attend. Free coffee and dessert will be available. Please call Jay at 423-268-4785 with any questions.

YARD SALE AT MOUNT HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

We will have a Yard Sale June 1-2, from 8 am to 3 pm both days. The Yard Sale will benefit the church. We will also have 10’ x 10’ vendor booth spaces for a $10 rental fee, per day. This will help purchase our Vacation Bible School supplies. Please call 454-4408, and leave a message. Please bring church appropriate items, and your own tables . The Church is located at 819 Raccoon Valley Rd. NE’ Heiskell, TN., 1 mile west of I -75 at exit 117.

CCHS Reunion

The Claiborne County High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. It will be at the Claiborne High School auditorium, located at 815 Davis Drive in New Tazewell. Catering by Anderson Farms. Please RSVP by July 1 to: Emily Campbell, 543 Woodlake Blvd., Tazewell, TN 37879. The cost is $20 per person. For more info call Bridget Day, 423-526-7863 or Mildred Moyers, 423-526-3045.

Claiborne Library Summer Reading Program

Registration for the Claiborne Library Summer Reading Program will begin on May 29. This year’s installment ‘Libraries Rock!’ will include all manner of things musical. The program runs from June 5 through June 17. For more information, call 423-626-5414 or log onto the Claiborne Library Facebook page.

Computer Classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.