RAM returning to Harrogate to provide free medical services

ROCKFORD — Remote Area Medical — a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics delivering free, high-quality, dental, vision, medical and veterinary care to underserved and uninsured individuals — is returning to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate on June 30 through July 1. All services are free and no ID is required.

Patient parking will be located at LMU’s Tex Turner Arena. The clinic parking lot will open no later than midnight on June 30. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m. and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

This process will repeat on July 1. Services available at the Harrogate RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Remote Area Medical, along with partners at LMU, will also offer free veterinary services during the clinic. People receiving care at the RAM mobile medical clinic may bring their unaltered cats and dogs with them to the RAM clinic for free spay/neuter and other veterinary services.

Large dogs should be brought on leashes. Small dogs and cats should be brought in carriers. Numbered veterinary tickets will be distributed at the parking entrance as people arrive and animals will be registered overnight. All pets will be collected around 5 a.m. for treatment at the Schenck Center and can be picked in the afternoon.

“We’re ready to be back in Harrogate and taking care of the folks who have no place else to go for care, ” said RAM Founder and President Stan Brock. “Fortunately, because of the Tennessee Volunteer Medical Services Act of 1995, this particular clinic will benefit from having an array of skilled volunteer medical professionals from all over the country.”

RAM is still in need of additional vision and dental professionals to volunteer their time and skills in Harrogate. Thanks to the Volunteer Healthcare Services Act of 1995, which RAM Founder and President Stan Brock helped to get enacted, clinical professionals licensed in any of the 50 states can treat patients at Tennessee RAM clinics.

For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.