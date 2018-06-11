34 local athletes earn Triple Threat award

Multiple athletes from local schools were recognized recently for their dedication to sports. A combined 34 athletes from Bell County, Middlesboro and Pineville received the Triple Threat Award — given to students who participate in high school athletics year round.

KHSAA launched the program as a way to increase their efforts to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture. The award is given to student athletes who participate in a KHSAA sport or sport-activity on the varsity level during each season of the academic year (fall, winter and spring).

“The KHSAA staff and Board of Control are proud to issue these first-time awards and look forward to continuing the program in the future to emphasize the values of participation and the new now-documented likely negative aspects of sports specialization,” said the organization in a press release.

The awards are based solely on each member school’s rosters that were submitted through the KHSAA’s online system. That is the only permitted determinant for athletic eligibility (including team eligibility).

Below are the athletes who earned the award:

Bell County

Dawson Atkins — cross country, basketball and track;

Brea Browning — cross country, basketball and track;

Andrew Caldwell — golf, basketball and track;

Issac Collett — football, basketball and baseball;

Jeana Fultz — golf, competitive cheer and track;

Chandler Mink — football, basketball and baseball;

Calie Pannell — volleyball, basketball and tennis;

Jacob Smith — golf, basketball and baseball.

Middlesboro

Bryson Barnard — soccer, basketball and track;

Caleb Bogonko — football, basketball and track;

Timesha Brooks — volleyball, competitive cheer and track;

Brooklyn Grigsby — cross country, competitive cheer and track;

Eric Helton — football, basketball and track;

Mallory James — cross country, basketball and track;

Jabari Kyle — soccer, basketball and track;

Andrew Padgett — cross country, basketball and track;

TJ Patterson — soccer, basketball and track;

Steven Poore — soccer, basketball and track;

Khaelyn Spriggs — soccer, competitive cheer and track;

Blake Stoner — cross country, basketball and track;

Alexis Vanover — soccer, competitive cheer and track;

Baylee Woody — soccer, basketball and track.

Pineville

Sarah Combs — volleyball, basketball, competitive cheer and tennis;

Landon Couch — football, basketball and track;

Hannah Daniels — volleyball, competitive cheer and softball;

Jillian Enix — volleyball, basketball and tennis;

Marissa Ferguson — volleyball, competitive cheer and tennis;

Elayne Fortner — cross country, competitive cheer, tennis and track;

Makenzie Fuson — volleyball, basketball, competitive cheer and tennis;

Matt Golden — football, basketball and track;

Lillie Kelley — volleyball, competitive cheer and track;

Faith Long — volleyball, competitive cheer and track;

Hannah Robbins — volleyball, competitive cheer and track;

Olivia Webb — volleyball, cross country, competitive cheer and tennis.

———

KHSAA contributed to this report