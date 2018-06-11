Child shot, undergoes surgery

An apparent accident around noon on Saturday resulted in a near-tragedy. A two and one-half old is currently in stable condition after surgery to repair a gunshot wound to the right front of his head.

The Harrogate couple was apparently in the process of preparing for a trip when the child allegedly pulled the .40 caliber Glock handgun from the top of a dresser, according to the incident report, drafted by CCSO deputy Seth Miracle.

Claiborne sheriff David Ray, who was in the area and arrived on scene, said the bullet had entered at such an angle that it tore away a section of the skin and damaged a portion of the scalp and brain.

Deputy Miracle states in his report that the bullet was later found lodged in the bedroom ceiling.

The child was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for surgery and later transported to Children’s Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“This could have ended very differently. It was a tragedy averted,” said Ray.