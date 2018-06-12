Kudos given to assistant victim witness coordinator

Photo courtesy of the Office of Attorney General

District Attorney General Jared Effler, left, recognizes Sandy Hurley, assistant Victim Witness Coordinator, for her 15 years of dedicated service to the citizens of the 8th Judicial District.

“Sandy exemplifies what it means to be a public servant. Her work ethic, compassion for crime victims and desire to help others is unsurpassed. I’m privileged and honored to work alongside her,” said Effler.