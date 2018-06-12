Summer Food Program in operation

The East Tennessee Human Resources Agency (ETHRA) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides all children with a hearty meal during specific times throughout the summer months.

The program is free and is provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Following are the locations still active:

• Forge Ridge School is serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, each Monday through Thursday, through June 28.

• Breakfast and lunch are served at Cumberland Gap High from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Monday through Friday, through July 27.

• Claiborne High School is serving breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. through July 27.

• The Alpha School and Claiborne County Housing is serving lunch through July 27 from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

• Burchfield Baptist Church is serving lunch through July 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

• The Claiborne County Library is serving lunch each Tuesday through July 10, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Servolution is serving lunch each Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m., through July 27.

• Powell Valley Elementary is serving lunch and afternoon snacks each Wednesday, through June 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, and from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The First Baptist Church of Harrogate and First Baptist Church of New Tazewell are serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 22.

• Gap Creek Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through July 20.

• Clouds Baptist Church is serving supper each Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 22.

• Duncan Chapel Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through July 13.

• New Beginnings Baptist Church is serving supper each Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., through July 13.

• Young’s Chapel Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 22.

• Shawnee Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 15.

• Pump Hollow Missionary Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 15.

• Indian Creek Baptist Church is serving supper Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through June 15.