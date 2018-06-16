25 graduate from Claiborne Adult High School

The 2017-18 Claiborne Adult High School held their graduation ceremony at Twin City Baptist Church on May 18, 2018 at 7 p.m. The attending crowd was at capacity with family, friends and students witnessing one of the largest graduation classes in the school’s history with 25 seniors receiving their diplomas during the ceremony.

Dr. Joseph A. Miller, Director of Schools, delivered the commencement speech and three students, Haley Keyes, Kenneth Burns and Dakotah Barnes, addressed the audience. The graduates shared compelling details about how attending the school has positively impacted their lives.

Dr. Early Perkins, Claiborne Adult High School Principal, delivered the Recognition of Graduation, Class Charge and Confirmation of Graduation. School Board members Justin Cosby and Linda Fultz participated in the presentation of diplomas.

Dr. Perkins presented the graduates with awards and recognition for the hard work they put into their studies this past school year. The awards included Attendance Award: Dakotah Barnes, Donna Belcher, Kenneth Burns, Chris McCann, Larry Miracle, Tyler Sanders and Chance Wyatt.

Academic Awards included: Highest GPA-Christa Caldwell, Senior English Research Paper-April Thacker, English Award-Katie Burton, Math Award-Adam McGrath, Science Award-Adam McGrath, Social Studies Award-Donna Belcher, Leadership Award-Alyssa Barnes and Kenneth Burns, Dedication Award-Megan Newlin, Determination Award-Dakotah Barnes, Dustin Gulley and Hailey Keys and Rising Senior Award-Leslie Pruitt.

Dr. Perkins also presented Mrs. Sheila Chittum with the Service Award for her hard work and dedication to the students and the adult high school program.

Congratulations to the following Class of 2018 Graduates: Alyssa Barnes, Dakotah Barnes, Donna Belcher, Kenneth Burns, Katie Burton, Christa Caldwell, Grace Carter, Samuel Givens, Dustin Gulley, Kaitlyn Hobbs, Haley Keyes, Christopher McCann, Bryce McDaniel, Taylor McDaniel, Adam McGrath, Larry Miracle, Sebastian Mize, Megan Newlin, Jeremy Rouse, Tyler Sanders, April Thacker, Icia Vanover, Heather Widner, Nathanual Wilson and Chance Wyatt.

The Claiborne Adult High School would like to take this opportunity to thank the Claiborne County School Board, the Director of Schools Office and Staff and the entire Claiborne County Community. The support this year has enabled the Claiborne Adult High School Program to grow and expand its services so more students had the opportunity to earn their high school diploma.

CAHS showed appreciation to Twin City Baptist Church for hosting the graduation ceremony.

For more information about the Claiborne Adult High School please call 626-8222.