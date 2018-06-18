Claiborne County has been awarded federal funds under the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and the United Way of America.

A local board made up of a county employee from the county mayor’s office, representatives of the social service agencies, city officials and others will determine how the funds awarded to Claiborne County are to be distributed among the Emergency Food and Shelter Programs run by the local service agencies in the area.

The deadline for applying for funds from the Emergency Food & Shelter Program will be June 29 by 4 p.m. Public or private non-profit agencies only interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should call Shaunta Wilson at 423-626-2592 for more information.