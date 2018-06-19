The Rx Discount Pharmacy, located at 1841 North 25th Street, is under new management by Detra Robertson.

Robertson and her staff celebrated the new acquisition with a ribbon cutting and refreshments for the community that included hot dogs, drinks, cookies and a cake.

Robertson also owns a pharmacy in Harrogate called Heartland Pharmacy and thought that it was time branch out.

“I just wanted to expand and help the community. I feel like I can help this community because there is a need for all of the Durable Medical Equipment…that’s the main thing,” said Robertson.

The newly managed Rx will offer new products and services that were not readily available in Middlesboro — mainly Durable Medical Equipment (DME).

Robertson stated their motto is “a daily dose of care beyond prescriptions.”

While the pharmacy will still handle prescriptions, they will now also sell supplies such as diabetic shoes and custom inserts, diabetic monitors, nebulizers and respiratory medication, breast pumps, rollators, walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) units, various braces for arms, legs, and back, immunizations, and physical therapy education.