Maypop Fields opens in New Tazewell

Nestled quietly away in New Tazewell, Maypop Fields Wedding and Event Venue provides a remote location for those wanting to stay close to home for their special day.

Inspired by the preparation of her own wedding, Anjelica Bolden — along with her family — opened Maypop Fields in May at 480 Bailey Drive in New Tazewell. The business will hold their grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

It was a combination of the joy Bolden received while putting on her own wedding and an area need that brought Maypop Fields to life.

“My husband and I were married five years ago, and we were married at Pine Mountain State Park. That’s kind of a haul from here,” said Bolden. “We just realized there was nothing in the area for weddings and events that was covered with conveniently located bathrooms, a kitchen and parking.

“My mom and I really loved doing my wedding, and ever since then we decorate for baby showers (and) wedding showers. So, we thought maybe we should build our own venue. So, (we) bought a farm and knocked down two old barns and decided to build a new one.”

Bolden said they were looking for an area that was located on TN 33 but still remote. They spotted the farm, which is about a mile off the road and located next door to the church where her husband Brandon preaches.

“We saw it, it came up for sale, and we know all the neighbors around here and thought it would be perfect,” said Bolden. “It’s close to where we live, close to church, close to the highway but still far enough off the highway.”

The name Maypop Fields holds a special meaning to the family. It originated from an African man who helped with all of the dozier work on the farm.

“He told my mom about all of these flowers that had been growing in our field. He said ‘I haven’t seen these since I was a kid and they usually grow in more tropical areas,’” said Bolden referencing the story. “At the time, we had been praying for a name for the farm. He said ‘these are called passion fruit flowers.’”

The worker went on to explain that the whole flower symbolizes Christianity, and another name for the flower is Maypop flowers. They decided it was a perfect fit.

As for the services, Maypop Fields provides two packages: the standard wedding package and the classic wedding package.

The standard package is $2,500 and includes: exclusive access to the venue on the day of the event, two-hour venue access for rehearsal, choice of three ceremony sites, choice of three reception sites, bridal suite and groom’s quarters access with light refreshments, on-site kitchen, restroom facilities and parking, a sound system and wireless Internet.

The classic wedding package — which is $3,500 — includes everything in the standard package plus 200 white garden chairs, 24 church pews, 25 reception tables, four food and beverage tables, set up and break down of tables and chairs, and access to decor: vintage cake table and guest book table, curtains, arches, signs and whiskey barrels.

Extras such as wedding coordinator services and wedding decorating services can be added to the packages at an additional charge.

For more information, you can contact Maypop Fields at 865-585-2284.