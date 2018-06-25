Choose God in every decision you make

Every decision that we make will affect us in some way. While God gave us all the freedom of choice, He did not exempt us from the consequences of our choices. When we make good choices, then we enjoy the benefits. The same is true, however, for our bad choices. We can’t make bad choices and then expect to live a joyful life.

God has grace for our every need. And every decision that we make is another opportunity to choose Him and the goodness that comes from serving Him. My life, up to this point, is an accumulation of my choices. If I want my life to be different then I need to make different choices.

God wants us to be happy. He wants us to enjoy this life that He has given us. And I really want to honor Him and enjoy it. I don’t want to be sad all the time or stuck in a place of worry and fear. I want to enjoy each day to the fullest. In order to do this, I believe we need to watch and pray over every decision. Before we decide to do anything we need to ask ourselves these questions.

1. Will this help me or harm me?

2. Does this decision align with God’s word?

So often we make decisions based on our feelings, rather than the truth. That’s why it is so important for us to read our Bibles and find out about God’s truth for us. The enemy always has his hand extended to us. He is always trying to lure us away from God with one temptation after another. It’s easy to think that one little decision won’t affect us, but it does.

We all have one decision to make that will affect us for all eternity? God doesn’t force anyone to be saved. It is a personal decision that only we can make. When we decide to let God come into our hearts and set up His kingdom, then we are opening our hearts to His goodness all the days of our lives. Then, when we close our eyes in death we will awaken in His presence.

There is nothing good about turning God away. God is love. God is light. God is life. Not accepting Him is the same as turning Him away. We all must make a decision and decide whom we will serve. God or the devil? Eternal life or eternal death?

Choosing God’s gift of Eternal salvation was the absolute BEST decision that I’ve ever made. That day God put a love in my heart that I can’t explain. Before I got saved I didn’t truly love the Lord because I didn’t know Him. When He came into my heart He changed me and caused my heart to overflow with His love. As a wise preacher often said, “It is better felt than told.”

Joshua 24:14-15 (KJV)

14 Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord.

15 And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.