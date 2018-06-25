Local firefighters honor Randall Brooks

Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress

The flag is displayed by two ladder trucks in tribute to Randall Lee Brooks, who passed away June 15. His fellow firefighters honored him June 19. Brooks was a junior firefighter at 15 and remained active for many years. He also served as a corrections officer for a brief time period. There were several fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles in the the procession that passed under the United States flag hoisted proudly in the air by ladder trucks.

By Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net