Estep hears VOPs

Judge Robert Estep heard several violations of probation cases during recent hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Jason D. Cupp, 39, was charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to a drug screening and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Cupp was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and given credit for any jail time already served since May 18, 2017. He was also given credit for 57 days of jail time served in Hamblen County.

Andrea Nantz, 31, was charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Nantz was sentenced to 47 days confinement with six months of supervised probation. She was given credit for seven days of jail time already served.

Lori S. Stevenson, 52, was charged with failure to report to probation and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Stevenson was sentenced to 35 days confinement with an additional 11 months, 29 days supervised probation. She was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. Stevenson was also ordered to pay all court costs in full the day of her hearing.

McKinley Wayne Lawson, 19, was charged with violations of the driver’s license, light and financial responsibility laws, failure to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs and supervision fees while on probation. Lawson was sentenced to 30 days at 75 percent confinement and was given credit for jail time served from June 18-21.

Aaron Payne, 19, was initially charged with failure to report to probation and for testing positive during a drug screening on Oct. 2 for oxycontin, methamphetamines and amphetamines while on probation. Payne picked up a new charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a concurrent 20 days confinement and ordered to serve the remainder of his supervised probation. Payne was given credit for three days of jail time already served.

Margo Smith, 33, was charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to a random drug screening, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Smith was sentenced to 10 days confinement with 11 months, 29 days supervised probation. She was given credit for five days of jail time already served.