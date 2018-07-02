Photos by Ray Welch | Daily News

These individuals walk through a sea of vintage cars during the White Lightning Festival on Saturday. The annual event, presented by the Claiborne County Tourism Commission, was held in Cumberland Gap. The event celebrates the history of East Tennessee and Appalachian culture.

This gentleman admires a vintage vehicle while attending the car show at the White Lightning Festival. Other activities at the event included a 5K run, musical acts, a beauty pageant and dozens of art, craft, food and specialty vendor booths.

Several art, craft, food and specialty vendors participated in the event over the weekend.

The White Lightning Festival played host to several musical acts throughout the weekend.