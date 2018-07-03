Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Thomas Arnold Casteel Jr., 31, charged with domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Casteel was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with his victim.

Melody L. Wray, 48, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Wray was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Roger Daniels, 64, charged with reckless driving, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation, if all court costs and fines are paid in full by Sept. 25.

Brandon Todd Martin, 31, charged with vandalism, was given a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Martin must pay all monetary obligations in full by June 20 of next year.

Kimberly Michelle Stout, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, joyriding and driving on a suspended license. Stout was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. She was given credit for six days of jail time already served. Stout will serve the remainder of her confinement on consecutive weekends. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Stout is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and she is found fully compliant. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Jonathan D. Goins, 46, charged with possession of Xanax (a schedule IV drugs), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Goins must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Dale Green, 46, charged with possession of a schedule II drugs and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a consecutive six months confinement on the DOR charge and 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation on the drug charge. Green was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, fines and probation fees upon release from jail.

Amber Lester, 29, charged with shoplifting, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with three days confinement. Lester was given credit for three days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, fines and probation fees and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Lester is barred from the property of the Food City Store.

Sharleen Maples, 31, charged with facilitation of theft, was granted a deferred judgment of six months and sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Maples must pay all court costs in full within 90 days from the date of her hearing. She forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Maples is barred from the property of the Walmart Store.

Joseph West, 55, charged with falsifying a drug screening, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. West was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and probation fees. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.