Estep decides plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep decided several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Danny Ray King, 35, charged with assault and three counts of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to three years ETHRA supervised probation with 13 days confinement. King was given credit for 13 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $225 to the Economic Crime Fund. King must pay $500 in restitution to his victim.

Jonathan Douglas Seals, 27, charged with domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 21 days confinement. Seals was given credit for 21 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Joseph D. Adkins, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law. Adkins was sentenced to a concurrent six months probation and was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full by Dec. 20. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Charles Thomas Parker, 67, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Parker was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Robert Thomas, 36, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Thomas was given credit for four hours of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Jacob Paul Butler, 19, charged with vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Butler must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines and is responsible jointly and severally with his co-defendant for $2,600 in restitution. He is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from him and his residence. Butler is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are paid in full and he is found fully compliant.

James Dean Jr., 38, was charged with theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Dean was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 14 days confinement. He was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. Dean must pay $2.78 in restitution to Cat Daddy’s Market. He is barred from the Cat Daddy’s Market.

Andrew L. Evans, 26, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, falsification of a drug screening, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law. Evans was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. He was given credit for a total 212 days of jail time already served. If Evans enrolls in and successfully completes an inpatient drug treatment program, he will receive credit for the time spent in treatment. He will also be eligible for suspension of the balance of his sentence. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Frances E. Sinkhorn, 64, charged with reckless driving, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Sinkhorn must pay all court costs in full by Oct. 25.