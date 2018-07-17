New bleachers at C.W. Gose Park a welcome addition

The City of New Tazewell recently purchased a few new bleachers for the athletic fields at C.W. Gose Municipal Park.

The bleachers are just a small step in upgrading the park and the facilities. New Tazewell Mayor Jerry Beeler said more is coming.

“For now, we are planning to purchase more bleachers and start working to replace the fencing around the Mandalyn Noe softball and baseball field,” said Beeler. “The funds come exclusively from the city and is simply the result of our residents supporting New Tazewell businesses. We plan on changing the fencing out on all fields plus continue to provide liability insurance for park users, upkeep and maintenance, electricity and more. We put aside around $15,000 yearly for the park.”

The new bleachers are a welcome addition to the park and with plans to keep upgrading the facility the C.W. Gose Municipal Park will be there for the community for years to come. The City of New Tazewell is committed to providing a fun and safe experience at the park and its facilities and fields.