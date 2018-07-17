State approves Claiborne for community livability grants

NASHVILLE — State Representative Jerry Sexton announced on July 16 that Claiborne County will receive a total of $1,499,581.00 in grant money to enhance community livability. Harrogate will receive $449,748.00 to be used for sewer line extensions.

Tazewell will receive $525,000.00 to be allocated to sewer line extensions and housing rehabilitation. Claiborne County as a whole will receive $524,833.00 for water line extensions.

“These funds will help tremendously in improving the quality of life and reliability of infrastructure in Claiborne County,” said Sexton. “The application process was very competitive, and I want to congratulate our local leaders on their efforts to obtain this important funding. I know this funding will allow them to enhance the current infrastructure and better meet the needs of our growing area.”

For more information about the CDBG program, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/ecd.