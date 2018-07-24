LMU lands 6 on IWLCA Zag Sports Honor Roll

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — Six Lincoln Memorial University women’s lacrosse student-athletes have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by earning a spot on the IWLCA’s 2018 Zag Sports Division II Academic Honor Roll.

Seniors Shannon Novak, Jessie Graham and Autumn Beddington along with juniors Amara Moss, Melissa Saganich and Jasmin Click represented the Lady Railsplitters on the Academic Honor Roll — which required student-athletes to compile a lofty, cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. In total, 248 student-athletes from 65 different institutions were named to the Academic Honor Roll.

That group led the way for the Lady Railsplitters, who were one of 339 women’s lacrosse programs across Division I, II, III and NAIA to be tabbed as a IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad for posting a team GPA of 3.0 or better for the entire academic year.

About the IWLCA

The IWLCA is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s lacrosse coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The IWLCA is a 501c(3) nonprofit educational organization.