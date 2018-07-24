Schools show progress on TNReady testing

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) has released the 2018 state and district level results from TNReady testing. The Claiborne Board of Education is excited to announce that students in Claiborne County increased proficiency across grade levels and subjects. The district’s high school science was among the top 10 in student growth across the state.

The TDE test results are from TNReady math, English language arts, science and U.S. History.

School level results will be published in the coming weeks. Social studies results for grades 3-8 will be available this fall. More detailed information will be released, as it is provided.