Estep determines plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep determined several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Nelson David Miracle, 21, charged with attempted violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Miracle must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Denise M. Yeary, 36, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care, and two counts of violation of the financial responsibility law. Yeary was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. She was given credit for four days of jail time already served. Yeary must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Danny Lee Cochran Jr., 46, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with nine days confinement. Cochran was given credit for nine days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Jeremy Smith, 29, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Smith was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Brett Alan Cook, 20, charged with underage consumption, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Cook was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.

Brittany Asher, 26, charged with possession of Suboxone (a schedule III drugs) and violation of the seat belt law, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Asher must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. She is eligible for unsupervised probation, once all monetary obligations are met and she is found fully compliant.

Tommy R. Belcher, 44, charged with possession of a schedule III drugs and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Belcher was given credit for 21 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with prior ones.

Paris Scott Parks, 35, charged with failure to appear, was sentenced to 11 months, 229 days ETHRA supervised probation with 14 days confinement. Parks was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

The charge of domestic assault lodged against Parks was dismissed, due to the victim’s refusal to prosecute.